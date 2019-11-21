I was the Akshay Kumar of South, Used to Do Four Films a Year, Says Ilenea D’Cruz

Ilenea D’Cruz has some good Bollywood movies to her credit now. But before establishing her career in Hindi cinema, she had a successful six-year-long run down south. There was also a time when she would sign the film without even thinking twice, Ileana recently revealed.

Comparing herself to her Rustom co-star Akshay Kumar, she told PTI in an interview, “I keep joking, I was the Akshay Kumar of South, I used to do four films a year. He does good films, but some films of mine were good, some weren't. I was just signing films, there wasn't this thing of 'wanting to do good work'.”

However, the actress said she soon realised that "this is never really going to last for a long time, about time I start doing good work."

"Then I put my head into it completely... I had no idea about the South film industry and how it worked," she further said.

The Barfi actress also shared she was set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Wanted, however, she let the offer go without realising its gravity since she had to take her exams on the day she was offered a photo shoot by producer Boney Kapoor.

Coincidentally, she was lead in the movie’s original Telugu version Pokiri.

She is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming movie Pagalpanti. The movie also features Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Pulkit Samrat, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla.

