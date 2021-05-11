I was Told Sabko Praise Karna Hai: Kishore Kumar's Son Amit Kumar on Indian Idol 12

A recent episode of Indian Idol 12 paid tribute to the legendary singer Kishore Kumar. The show even featured Kumar’s son and music director and singer, Amit Kumar as a special guest.

As soon as the Saturday and Sunday’s episodes were aired, the entire plan backfired and judges Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar started receiving backlash. Netizens took serious offence to the way they sang Kumar da’s iconic songs.

Now, in an interaction with Times Of India, Amit said, “The truth is that nobody can sing like Kishore Kumar, he was a mountain of a personality and man of many faces. The youngsters of today have no idea about him, they just know Roop Tera Mastana from Aradhna. I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise karna hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai because it’s a tribute to Kishore da. I thought it will be a homage to my father. But once there, I just followed what I was asked to do. I had told them to give me portions of the script in advance, but nothing of that sort happened."

Besides Himesh and Neha, Indian Idol 12 is being judged by composer-singer Vishal Dadlani who has been absent from the show since the shoot has shifted to Daman owing to restrictions put by the Maharashtra government in light of rising Covid cases. Vishal has been replaced by Anu Malik.

