Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll Results

All India Figures

Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results

»
1-min read

I was Too Aware of My Body at a Young Age, Says Sophie Turner on her Mental Health Crisis

Sophie Turner became a popular name after starring as Sansa Stark in HBO’s blockbuster show Game Of Thrones. 

IANS

Updated:May 20, 2019, 8:29 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
I was Too Aware of My Body at a Young Age, Says Sophie Turner on her Mental Health Crisis
Sophie Turner. (Image: Instagram/Sophie Turner)
Loading...
Actress Sophie Turner, who battled with weight at a young age, has learnt that she has to put her mental health first, because otherwise she says she’d be “screwed and might actually end up in rehab."

The 23-year-old became a popular name after starring as Sansa Stark in HBO’s blockbuster show Game Of Thrones

While talking to The Sunday Times, the newlywed opened up about her mental health and how she managed to over come it. "Everyone's metabolism slows down at 17, 18 and then that's documented. My skin and everything. People commenting on it. I was too aware of my body at a young age. And it just kind of took over my mind, it was all I would think about. Calorie counting, everything. Oh, I'll just eat nuts today," she said.

She confessed that she started to get medical help after not having period for a year, reports metro.co.uk. "I've learnt that I have to turn down jobs if I need to lose weight for them because it's not good for my mental health at all,' she admitted. 

"You feel so much pressure to say yes, but I've learnt that I have to put my mental health first, beyond anything, otherwise I'm screwed and then I might actually end up in rehab," she said. 

The star revealed she was saved by her husband Joe Jonas during the time she was mentally unwell as he helped Turner to love herself.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram