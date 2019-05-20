English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
I was Too Aware of My Body at a Young Age, Says Sophie Turner on her Mental Health Crisis
Sophie Turner became a popular name after starring as Sansa Stark in HBO’s blockbuster show Game Of Thrones.
Sophie Turner. (Image: Instagram/Sophie Turner)
Loading...
Actress Sophie Turner, who battled with weight at a young age, has learnt that she has to put her mental health first, because otherwise she says she’d be “screwed and might actually end up in rehab."
The 23-year-old became a popular name after starring as Sansa Stark in HBO’s blockbuster show Game Of Thrones.
While talking to The Sunday Times, the newlywed opened up about her mental health and how she managed to over come it. "Everyone's metabolism slows down at 17, 18 and then that's documented. My skin and everything. People commenting on it. I was too aware of my body at a young age. And it just kind of took over my mind, it was all I would think about. Calorie counting, everything. Oh, I'll just eat nuts today," she said.
She confessed that she started to get medical help after not having period for a year, reports metro.co.uk. "I've learnt that I have to turn down jobs if I need to lose weight for them because it's not good for my mental health at all,' she admitted.
"You feel so much pressure to say yes, but I've learnt that I have to put my mental health first, beyond anything, otherwise I'm screwed and then I might actually end up in rehab," she said.
The star revealed she was saved by her husband Joe Jonas during the time she was mentally unwell as he helped Turner to love herself.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
The 23-year-old became a popular name after starring as Sansa Stark in HBO’s blockbuster show Game Of Thrones.
While talking to The Sunday Times, the newlywed opened up about her mental health and how she managed to over come it. "Everyone's metabolism slows down at 17, 18 and then that's documented. My skin and everything. People commenting on it. I was too aware of my body at a young age. And it just kind of took over my mind, it was all I would think about. Calorie counting, everything. Oh, I'll just eat nuts today," she said.
She confessed that she started to get medical help after not having period for a year, reports metro.co.uk. "I've learnt that I have to turn down jobs if I need to lose weight for them because it's not good for my mental health at all,' she admitted.
"You feel so much pressure to say yes, but I've learnt that I have to put my mental health first, beyond anything, otherwise I'm screwed and then I might actually end up in rehab," she said.
The star revealed she was saved by her husband Joe Jonas during the time she was mentally unwell as he helped Turner to love herself.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns into Golden Mermaid at Cannes Film Festival 2019
- Fans Celebrate Jr NTR's Birthday Outside His Residence Post Midnight, See Videos
- Anil Kapoor on Why He Has Always Supported Women-Centric Films
- Brad Hodge Gets Brutally Trolled after Sly Dig at Kohli and Pant's Pimple Commercial
- All You Need to Know About The New Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results