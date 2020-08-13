'I was Very Scared': Karan Wahi on Shooting Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Actor Karan Wahi, who is currently busy shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India, was initially sceptical to go outdoors and resume work, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I was sceptical. I mean it was not easy stepping out knowing that your health is at risk. I signed my contract just one day before the shoot. I first made sure that proper safety precautions are being followed on the sets. Personally, I was very scared. So, I had a detailed discussion with the team," Karan told IANS.

"The production team was very cooperative, and I do trust the channel. So, I said yes and eventually I have to work. I haven't been doing anything for so many months, so I feel it's okay to shoot for the show to make me mentally, emotionally and physically sane," he said.

Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India also features Harsh Limbachiyaa, Nia Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin , Aly Goni and Jay Bhanushali. The season will be shot entirely in Mumbai, unlike past seasons that were mostly filmed in exotic foreign locales.

Rohit Shetty, who hosts Khatron Ke Khiladi, has decided to use a portion of his remuneration from the currently-airing special edition of the adventure reality TV show to support workers such as the junior artistes, background dancers, stuntmen, lightmen and others, by directly sending money to their accounts.