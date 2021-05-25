I wasn't Apprehensive About Kissing Scenes with Sidharth Shukla in Broken But Beautiful 3: Sonia Rathee

Popular web series franchise Broken But Beautiful in its third season stars Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee as Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai — two people from very different worlds. He is an aspiring theatre director, while she is a poor little rich girl from South Bombay. Sparks fly as their worlds collide, but not in the typical boy-meets-girl kind of way. The show explores man-woman relationships beyond the conventional kind, which makes it a more relatable and realistic story.

“The standard typical boyfriend-girlfriend relationship is extremely hard to find nowadays, and everybody has different needs and what not. And so a lot of people will relate to it on that level. You’ll be seeing a boy and a girl navigating life in a relationship that isn’t really called anything. I’m extremely excited to see how people will react to Rumi and Agastya, because both of them are a little crazy and immature. Their’s is a pretty passionate, obsessive love story,” says Sonia.

Talking about tackling unconventional and bold themes in the show, Sonia says, “At the end of the day, you are telling a story, portraying reality, and this is what happens in reality. Once I got that in my mind, it felt like any other scene. It didn’t feel like oh, my God, I’m doing a kissing scene, or oh, my God, what will people think? It’s a story and it’s what they do. So, yeah, I wasn’t super apprehensive towards it.”

Taking on the role of Rumi in the show, Sonia might not agree with everything her character says or does, but is willing to make it look convincing on screen. “When you’re playing the character, you don’t always agree with what the character does. There were parts where I read the script and thought, wow, Rumi is so stupid, why would she do that? Being an actor is about justifying those actions, those thought processes, and understanding a person going through that emotion and their personality and why they would do what they do.”

While this is Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla’s big web debut, it is a major opportunity for newcomer Sonia to make space for herself on Indian OTT. Talking about working with her famous co-star, Sonia said, “I hadn’t watched Bigg Boss, but I had seen him in Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. So I was definitely excited. But I made it a point not to read a lot of articles about him or watch Big Boss because I didn’t want any preconceived notions going into the show.”

Sonia’s family lives in the US, so she travels to India for work. She is fairly new to Indian showbusiness, and has brother Ankur Rathee to look up to for advice. Ankur has starred in shows like Four More Shots Please! and Undekhi, and in the film Thappad, while his fiancée Anuja Joshi is the lead star of another Indian web series franchise, Hello Mini 3. Anuja had also played a part in Broken But Beautiful season 2.

“My brother has been in India for six years now. Having him as a support system has been incredible. He’s guided me so much, even when I wasn’t in India, even when I was acting in New York, I would just call him up if I got a part, or needed help with how to play the role or understanding an audition. Even Anuja, she’s a phenomenal actress, and we all live together. It’s been an incredible few months that we did spend together. And, yeah, I mean, we’re always talking about films and discussing performances,” she says.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here