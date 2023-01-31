Urmila Nimbalkar is a well-known face in the Marathi entertainment industry. She has acted in various Marathi, as well as Hindi serials. The actress made her own identity through TV shows. She has left an impression on the audience with her acting in Hindi serials like Diya Aur Baati Hum, and Ek Tara and Marathi serials like Duheri and Ban Maska. But she took a step away from television and instead, focused on her YouTube channel.

Urmila has found immense fame as a YouTuber, touching the milestone of 8 lakh subscribers. She has also become the first Marathi YouTuber to set up her studio. Her fans are happy to see her succeed in the streaming space, but they miss her presence on TV serials. Recently, Urmila spilled the beans on why she left television.

The actress-turned-YouTuber in a recent interview on a YouTube channel said, “’I used to shoot for 13 hours a day, at least 17 to 18 hours continuously in serials. I noticed that this happens with all serials.” She added, “This lifestyle started taking a toll on my health. Even if I fell ill, I would take pills and start working.” She further revealed that she was getting a lot of work, but she didn’t want to do it.

The actress shared that she could not accept that there would be no life if she continues working in such a way. “I wasn’t happy doing it at all, I would go on set and just cry. My parents used to visit me in the hospital all the time. So I stopped,” Urmila disclosed.

Today, Urmila is a famous YouTuber. In her channel, she reviews various makeup products and speaks about skincare routines. The diva also shares fashion tips. Her channel has achieved enormous success. Urmila’s husband Sukrit Gumaste assists her in running the channel. The duo embraced parenthood and welcomed their son in 2021.

