I Weep as I Put This Out: Amitabh Bachchan Discloses His Charity Work Upon Provocation from Troll

Of late, Amitabh Bachchan, who is recovering from COVID-19 has been responding to trolls and abusers on social media. Replying to a Facebook user who asked the actor to donate his "extra wealth" to the needy and poor, Amitabh Tuesday shared a long blog post detailing his charity work.

Sharing the details of his charity work, the actor in his blog wrote, "I break my will, my stand and convention today and shall REGRET it till my dying days (sic)," adding a quote from his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem.

"I weep as I put this out .. because somewhere today this lady has destroyed by belief and stand that I shall NOT talk of my charity .. only DO it .. it needs to be done not talked of (sic), he added.

Meanwhile, Amitabh was discharged from the Nanavati Hospital recently after spending 23 days in the isolation ward of the hospital. His son Abhishek Bachchan is still undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at the same hospital.

Upon his return, the star talked about how the pandemic has caused a standstill around the world. The actor also said that because of the uncertainty around Covid-19, he has been detained at home and quarantining despite testing negative for the infection.

Four members of the Bachchan family including Amitabh, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya and granddaughter Aaradhya were tested Covid-19 positive and admitted in Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai. While the others have been discharged, Abhishek is still admitted due to co-morbidities and undergoing treatment.