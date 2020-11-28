'I Will be Back to My Shoots After I Deliver My Child', Says Anushka Sharma

Despite being pregnant during a pandemic, actress Anushka Sharma has proved that she is completely professional about her work commitments. She returned to shoot for some brand commitments, after ensuring that all necessary precautions were taken and a safety-bubble was in place for her team and her.

In a recent interview with Bombay Times, the actress also revealed that she plans to return to work soon after she welcomes her first child in January 2021.

"I will be back to my shoots after I deliver my child, and will establish a system at home that ensures I can balance time between my child, home and professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy," she said.

Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli shared the news of her pregnancy in August. She has been posting pictures with a baby bump over the past few months on social media. She was also spotted out and about shooting for ads, etc.

Talking about her experience being on the set after the lockdown, she said, "Being on the set brings me a lot of joy and I'm going to be shooting continuously for the next few days. It's been great being on the set, meeting my entire team and soaking in the madness of a shoot. This year has been tough for our industry, but I'm happy to see it restart with the same amount of passion and energy."