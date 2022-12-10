‘I Will Continue To Act:’ Aniruddha Jatkar On Demands Of His Removal From Kannada Serial Suryavamsha

Actor Aniruddha Jatkar catapulted to fame with Zee Kannada serial Jothe Jotheyali. But his fame was short-lived, as he was soon ousted from the show due to his unprofessional behaviour. Now it seems like these allegations are going to impact Aniruddha’s career negatively. He is going to take up a pivotal role in famous Kannada director S Narayan’s serial Suryavamsha, but producers demanded that Narayan should immediately remove Aniruddhal.

They reminded the director that he should comply with the two-year ban imposed on Aniruddha from acting by the Kannada Screen Producers Association. They have also said that Narayan should stop the shooting of this daily soap immediately.

According to reports, this issue has now reached the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce. Aniruddha spoke about this while interacting with the media. According to the actor, he was expecting a meeting in the Film Chamber, but no one turned up. He alleged that Narayan is being pressured for taking him in serial Suryavamsha.

The Rajasimha actor said that he was going to take a legal route to resolve this matter, but he didn’t because he believes in ‘Vasudaiva Kutumbakam’ (the concept of ‘one earth, one family, one future’). Due to this reason, he has not gone to court. Aniruddha signed off by saying that Narayan had assured him about the resumption of Suryavamsha’s shooting. Aniruddha also felt confident that he will continue acting in the TV Drama.

Suryavamsha serial is telecast on Udaya TV as informed by Aniruddha in a post on Instagram. The Sathyavan Savithri actor was every bit happy about his new project and ended the post by writing, “This is the result of your blessings and wishes….I am sure you will shower your love and continue to support me ️”. His fans were extremely happy on this occasion and conveyed their best wishes to the Ijjodu actor.

The title of this serial is borrowed from the super hit film Suryavamsha, which saw legendary actor and father-in-law of Aniruddha Jatkar, Vishnuvardhan in dual roles.

