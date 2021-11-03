'I Will Marry BTS': V's Funny Declaration Cracks Up RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook

The sensational South Korean boy-band BTS has a massive fandom from around the world called ARMY. Since their debut in 2013, the band has had several record-breaking tracks, music videos and awards. Recently the members came together for a photoshoot for 2022 Season’s Greetings after which they answered fan-questions. BTS leader RM could be heard asking his bandmates several questions about their bond. One of the questions asked was “Who knows BTS the best among BTS?” To this, Jimin responded that he knew his teammates best. Jimin was also seen telling Jim “You cannot live without me."

Fans also saw a glimpse of the members playing games together. While discussing their bond, Suga talked about growing old with other BTS members. While drawing on a board, the rapper could be heard saying, “And that’s how we grow old.” To this, BTS member V or Kim Taehyung said, “I will marry BTS members.” This left his fellow band-mates in splits as they were not anticipating the response. The youngest member Jungkook was seen jumping from his seat while laughing.

After the video, ARMYs took to social media to trend ‘I WILL MARRY BTS MEMBERS.’ Take a look at some reactions below:

tae: i will marry bts members bangtan: yoongi: i love it say it again— dia ⁷ (@sugatalus) November 2, 2021

Taehyung: I will marry BTS membersARMYs: we knew it!! congratulations!! Thank u so much for free food pic.twitter.com/dLQnQd7CvE — mini⁷ (@jinhit_era) November 2, 2021

"I will marry BTS members"So the proposal begins with Yoongi… pic.twitter.com/pdxavVzEul — blue키티 (@bwukook) November 2, 2021

JM: You can't live without me.V: I will marry BTS members.Akskflhldhdkskdsl imagine BTS living In The Soop 'til they open that Purple Box in 2039✨ help- pic.twitter.com/unel7flVw9 — yenney⁷ | Care Package (@nirvana13x) November 2, 2021

Not Taehyung saying I will marry BTS members and crushing all our dreams pic.twitter.com/zHAVrYNQR1— Koyazeee⁷ (@joonies_world) November 2, 2021

"I will marry BTS members""Congratulations Jimin Taehyung"THAT ESCALATED QUICKLY pic.twitter.com/GrvWsOY5fY — Mariel⁷♡ (@cutetaeful) November 2, 2021

Meanwhile, the group also released a vide for 2022 Season’s Greetings where each member could be seen assuming a different role. In the glamorous photoshoot, RM played a mad scientist, Jin was a hacker, Suga was a ‘Gray Pianist,’ J-Hope played a ‘Mystic Strategist.’ While the younger members Jimin, V and Jungkook played ‘Alley Cat,’ ‘Fate Reader’ and ‘Action Taker’ respectively. Their glamorous make-over the for the roles has created a frenzy online.

On the other hand, BTS is currently gearing up for a series of concerts in Los Angeles in the months of November and December. The concerts are titled Permission to Dance on Stage. An online concert was streamed for fans worldwide on October 24.

