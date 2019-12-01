I will Take the Comparisons on My Chin, Says Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor is all set for the first period film of his career- Panipat. And while the actor is confident about his role, netizens could not look away how his look matched with one of his friend Ranveer Singh’s character- Peshwa Bajirao from the 2015 movie Bajirao Mastani. Arjun, however, says he saw it coming and was ready to face the upcoming comparisons.

Unaffected by it, Arjun was quoted as saying in an interview, "I was ready for it, because authenticity breeds comparisons. Bhansali sir is authentic, and so is Ashutosh sir. They would not shy away from showing exactly what may have transpired. If I had not gone bald, just to protect myself from the comparisons with Ranveer, I would be dishonest to the film, era, and hurt more people’s sentiments. I will take the comparisons on my chin, because that means we have got it right. Thus, the overlap visually and in tonality."

The movie is based on the Second Battle of Panipat where he plays the Maratha army general Sadashiv Rao Bhau. Apart from the dress up, even Arjun has sported a bald look. Sanjay Dutt’s character of Ahmad Shah Abdali too was compared with Ranveer Singh role of Alauddin Khilji in Padmavaat.

While the comparisons are only fair, the movies director Ashutosh owariker had clearified that Sadashiv was the son of Bajiroa’s brother Chimaji Appa, and thus the movie is based on a period 20 years post that. Thus the similarities in dress up and the home (Shaniwar Wada), remains the same too.

The movie is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

