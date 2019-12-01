Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

I will Take the Comparisons on My Chin, Says Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor, who will be playing the Maratha army general Sadashiv Rao Bhau in 'Panipat', said he was ready for being compared to a character played by Ranveer Singh in 2015 film 'Bajirao Mastani'.

News18.com

Updated:December 1, 2019, 6:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
I will Take the Comparisons on My Chin, Says Arjun Kapoor
Arjun Kapoor, who will be playing the Maratha army general Sadashiv Rao Bhau in 'Panipat', said he was ready for being compared to a character played by Ranveer Singh in 2015 film 'Bajirao Mastani'.

Arjun Kapoor is all set for the first period film of his career- Panipat. And while the actor is confident about his role, netizens could not look away how his look matched with one of his friend Ranveer Singh’s character- Peshwa Bajirao from the 2015 movie Bajirao Mastani. Arjun, however, says he saw it coming and was ready to face the upcoming comparisons.

Unaffected by it, Arjun was quoted as saying in an interview, "I was ready for it, because authenticity breeds comparisons. Bhansali sir is authentic, and so is Ashutosh sir. They would not shy away from showing exactly what may have transpired. If I had not gone bald, just to protect myself from the comparisons with Ranveer, I would be dishonest to the film, era, and hurt more people’s sentiments. I will take the comparisons on my chin, because that means we have got it right. Thus, the overlap visually and in tonality."

The movie is based on the Second Battle of Panipat where he plays the Maratha army general Sadashiv Rao Bhau. Apart from the dress up, even Arjun has sported a bald look.  Sanjay Dutt’s character of Ahmad Shah Abdali too was compared with Ranveer Singh role of Alauddin Khilji in Padmavaat.

While the comparisons are only fair, the movies director Ashutosh owariker had clearified that Sadashiv was the son of Bajiroa’s brother Chimaji Appa, and thus the movie is based on a period 20 years post that. Thus the similarities in dress up and the home (Shaniwar Wada), remains the same too.

The movie is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram