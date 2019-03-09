I Wish as Women We Value Ourselves Each Day, Says Vidya Balan

Actress Vidya Balan feels that women should value themselves each day so that they do not need women's day to celebrate their achievements and strengths.The actress was interacting with the media at a panel discussion on 'Women Shaping the Narrative in Media & Entertainment' on International Women's Day on Friday here.Over the question of changes that she wants to see in the lives of women working in the film industry, Vidya replied: "I won't just talk about the film industry. I wish, as women, we should value ourselves little more each day so that someday we will not need women's day to celebrate our achievements and strengths.In the past few years, the Hindi film industry has seen many successful female centric movies like 'Kahaani', 'Pink', 'Piku', 'Tumhari Sulu', 'Mardaani', 'Raazi' amongst others.Sharing her views on female centric movies in Bollywood, she said: "I think it used to happen before also but then it was happening in 'fits and spurts'. But at present, female centric cinema is growing slowly and steadily. The more success these kinds of films would get, the more they would be made.""There will be a time when people will just go to cinemas to watch the film without thinking whether it's a male centric or a female centric film and that's where we are heading. There are lots of faces who are responsible for this change. I think there are lots of stories waiting to be told," she said.When asked, how she is celebrating International Women's Day, Vidya said: "I am celebrating women's day by working and celebrating with the women who are celebrating themselves, who are living their lives to their fullest potential, unapologetically and I think there is no better way to celebrate any day than this way."Replying on who is an inspirational figure in her life, Vidya said that there is not a single woman. "I feel every woman who is trying to lead her life on her own terms is an inspiration to me," she said.On the work front, Vidya will next be seen onscreen in Telugu film "N.T.R: Kathanayakudu" and Hindi film "Mission Mangal".