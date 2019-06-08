I Wish I'd Joined the Politically Ambitious Brigade in Delhi University, Says Mini Mathur

Mini Mathur started her anchoring career with entertainment shows, but did not limit her hosting duties to one particular genre. From sports events to music reality contests and quiz shows, she has displayed her anchoring abilities in various kinds of formats. She's even had politicians as guests on her 2013 show, Dilli Dil Se.

Having grown up in Delhi and studied at Lady Sriram College, Mini says she is an aware citizen who has always wished to contribute to the progress of the country. Mini and husband Kabir Khan went to vote at the Lok Sabha Elections, and like many other Bollywood celebrities, put up their inked selfie on Instagram, urging citizens to exercise their right to franchise.

Incidentally, Mini's Wikipedia page says that she "is known to harbor political aspirations." When we asked her about that during a recent interaction, Mini said that statement isn't entirely true, but she does wish that she had joined students politics while in DU.

"I don't think I have political ambitions, though I wish I had been part of the politically ambitious brigade in college. I was busy pursuing cultural ambitions. I do want to have a part to play in the way the world pans out, in the way the country shapes up. I'm very overtly concerned and a very aware citizen," she told News18.

"It pains me that people like me that I know from my world are not playing a part, because we have smart people too. I just feel that it would have been nicer for me to have started at the ground level. Now, of course, one becomes an activist in whichever way you can influence the world," she said, adding on a lighter note, "I hope my kids run the country one day. But who wrote on my Wikipedia page that I have political ambitions?"

She is one TV show host who has dedicatedly stuck to the profession for years, with little deviation into other domains. Despite being married to a famous Bollywood director, Mini's filmography boasts of cameos in only two films. She is finally giving acting a serious chance with the sitcom Mind the Malhotras, that’s streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

"I have been very, very happy building on my competence as a host, that's my first love. That's passion. I love the fact that I can bring my own energy and spontaneity without a script. If you are an actor, you have films, and you have TV. In films, you have two boxes, you are either the lead, or you are one of those characters who are 30 but playing 50 with white in your hair.

"I don't resonate with the kind of content we have on TV either. I was not interested in the saas, bahu, naagin, goddess on TV - not my world. So I have stayed away from it. I can't see myself spending six months out of my year, when I have so much to do with my life, on a set that I don't inherently belong to, or a storyline that I don't feel part of. So I have said no to everything consistently. And that's many, many shows. This is the first role that has come my way where instinctively everything fell together like a jigsaw puzzle," says Mini.

Mind the Malhotras is a hilarious take on modern marriage and family life showcased by depicting awkward and insane moments from a 'seemingly normal' family of five. Mini and Cyrus Sahukar are a couple who seek therapy to save their marriage after their friends file for divorce.

Mini says that she is now looking forward to more projects like this, since she finds acting way more easier than anchoring. "The web being the way of the world is good with respect to different genres. Actors don't have to be boxed in a kind of age bracket or physical appearance. I'm super excited that this is my debut. From here on, I'm also looking for projects that will excite me because I felt it was done so much easier than what we do as hosts, you know, where you start the show, you end the show, you're the energy and the glue, it's your personality, that shaping the show," she says.

"Also, ab sher ne khoon chakh liya hai...," Mini signs off.

Watch the trailer of Mind the Malhotras here:

Follow @News18Movies for more