Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
4-min read

I Wish I'd Joined the Politically Ambitious Brigade in Delhi University, Says Mini Mathur

Mini Mathur says she is a very aware citizen and it pains her that smart people from showbiz are not doing enough for the country.

Bohni Bandyopadhyay | News18.com

Updated:June 8, 2019, 7:45 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
I Wish I'd Joined the Politically Ambitious Brigade in Delhi University, Says Mini Mathur
Image: Instagram
Loading...

Mini Mathur started her anchoring career with entertainment shows, but did not limit her hosting duties to one particular genre. From sports events to music reality contests and quiz shows, she has displayed her anchoring abilities in various kinds of formats. She's even had politicians as guests on her 2013 show, Dilli Dil Se.

Having grown up in Delhi and studied at Lady Sriram College, Mini says she is an aware citizen who has always wished to contribute to the progress of the country. Mini and husband Kabir Khan went to vote at the Lok Sabha Elections, and like many other Bollywood celebrities, put up their inked selfie on Instagram, urging citizens to exercise their right to franchise.

Incidentally, Mini's Wikipedia page says that she "is known to harbor political aspirations." When we asked her about that during a recent interaction, Mini said that statement isn't entirely true, but she does wish that she had joined students politics while in DU.

"I don't think I have political ambitions, though I wish I had been part of the politically ambitious brigade in college. I was busy pursuing cultural ambitions. I do want to have a part to play in the way the world pans out, in the way the country shapes up. I'm very overtly concerned and a very aware citizen," she told News18.

"It pains me that people like me that I know from my world are not playing a part, because we have smart people too. I just feel that it would have been nicer for me to have started at the ground level. Now, of course, one becomes an activist in whichever way you can influence the world," she said, adding on a lighter note, "I hope my kids run the country one day. But who wrote on my Wikipedia page that I have political ambitions?"

She is one TV show host who has dedicatedly stuck to the profession for years, with little deviation into other domains. Despite being married to a famous Bollywood director, Mini's filmography boasts of cameos in only two films. She is finally giving acting a serious chance with the sitcom Mind the Malhotras, that’s streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

"I have been very, very happy building on my competence as a host, that's my first love. That's passion. I love the fact that I can bring my own energy and spontaneity without a script. If you are an actor, you have films, and you have TV. In films, you have two boxes, you are either the lead, or you are one of those characters who are 30 but playing 50 with white in your hair.

"I don't resonate with the kind of content we have on TV either. I was not interested in the saas, bahu, naagin, goddess on TV - not my world. So I have stayed away from it. I can't see myself spending six months out of my year, when I have so much to do with my life, on a set that I don't inherently belong to, or a storyline that I don't feel part of. So I have said no to everything consistently. And that's many, many shows. This is the first role that has come my way where instinctively everything fell together like a jigsaw puzzle," says Mini.

Mind the Malhotras is a hilarious take on modern marriage and family life showcased by depicting awkward and insane moments from a 'seemingly normal' family of five. Mini and Cyrus Sahukar are a couple who seek therapy to save their marriage after their friends file for divorce.

Mini says that she is now looking forward to more projects like this, since she finds acting way more easier than anchoring. "The web being the way of the world is good with respect to different genres. Actors don't have to be boxed in a kind of age bracket or physical appearance. I'm super excited that this is my debut. From here on, I'm also looking for projects that will excite me because I felt it was done so much easier than what we do as hosts, you know, where you start the show, you end the show, you're the energy and the glue, it's your personality, that shaping the show," she says.

"Also, ab sher ne khoon chakh liya hai...," Mini signs off.

Watch the trailer of Mind the Malhotras here:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram