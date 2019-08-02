I Wonder If the Audience Will Accept Sanjivani 2 or Not, Says Mohnish Bahl
Starring original cast members Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli with Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh, the show will go on air from August 12 on Star Plus.
(From left) Sayantani Ghosh, Surbhi Chandna, Mohnish Bahl, Namit Khanna and Gurdeep Kohli in a still from Sanjivani. (Image: Instagram/Surbhi Chandna)
Actor Mohnish Bahl who will be seen reprising his role of Dr Shashank Gupta in Sanjivani 2, admitted being nervous before the telecast of the upcoming medical drama, but he is also hopeful that the audience will appreciate the show.
The show is a follow-up of Sanjivani, which ran from 2002 to 2005.
"I am feeling nervous before the telecast of the show, and my excitement is overshadowed by my nervousness. It's our first day in front of the audience through the media, and I am wondering if the audience will accept the show or not. However, with the kind of feedback we are getting, it seems people are looking forward to the show," said Bahl.
The first promo of the show's upcoming reboot was recently launched by the makers. Talking about his character, Bahl said, "I play the same character as the previous season but when a character grows older by 15 to 20 years, then certain things about his viewpoint also change. So, my character Shashank finds a slightly different presentation."
About the cast and crew, Bahl added, "When I shot with (co-actor) Gurdeep (Kohli) for the first time on this show, I didn't realise that we worked on the same show 18 years ago. It seems like yesterday. Apart from her, there is Namit (Khanna), Surbhi (Chandna) and others. They are relatively new but their performances are right up there. They are professional and I had a nice time shooting with them."
Starring original cast members Mohnish Bahl and Gurdeep Kohli with Surbhi Chandna, Namit Khanna, Rohit Roy and Sayantani Ghosh, the show will go on air from August 12 on Star Plus.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Did You Know? In Australia, a Beer is Named After Sourav Ganguly
- Drogon Destroyed the Iron Throne Not in Protest But By Mistake
- This Math Equation is Leaving Netizens Puzzled. Can You Solve it?
- Citi Open: Nick Kyrgios, Stefanos Tsitsipas Reach Quarter-finals
- No Fun Playing Since Australian Open, Says Out-of-form Naomi Osaka