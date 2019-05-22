Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

I Won't Retire from Work Even in the Next 50 Years, Says Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher will next be seen in Ashok Nanda’s forthcoming film One Day. Also starring Esha Gupta, it will release on June 14.

PTI

Updated:May 22, 2019, 8:44 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
I Won't Retire from Work Even in the Next 50 Years, Says Anupam Kher
Image: Instagram/Anupam Kher
In a career spanning 35 years, Anupam Kher has seen several highs and lows but the actor says he will continue giving his all to films and retirement is nowhere in sight. 

The 64-year-old actor said one has to be excited about work to be able to continue for long. "You have to be excited about your work. The day you carry the burden of 'veteran', 'legend', 'thespian' (it wouldn't work). You're given these titles to signal it is time to retire. But I won't retire from work even in the next 50 years," the actor told reporters. 

For Kher, the key to be a relevant artiste is to approach every film with a clean slate—without any baggage of past laurels. "Everyday when I go to work, I tell myself I don't know anything about acting. That's the only way. If we take pride in our knowledge, we won't learn something new. So I always walk in thinking I don't know anything. It helps a lot. When you're ready to learn from everyone, it's great," he said. 

Kher was speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film One Day. The actor said once he is done with his international commitment, he will resume work on domestic projects "from next year". He currently stars in a New York-based NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam.

"In all these years, I have seen several ups and downs and for the first time, I don't have any film. I'll be back from New York in a year's time and we will start life all over again," he said. 

Directed by Ashok Nanda and co-starring Esha Gupta, One Day is scheduled to release on June 14.



Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram