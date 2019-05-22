English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I Won't Retire from Work Even in the Next 50 Years, Says Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher will next be seen in Ashok Nanda’s forthcoming film One Day. Also starring Esha Gupta, it will release on June 14.
Image: Instagram/Anupam Kher
In a career spanning 35 years, Anupam Kher has seen several highs and lows but the actor says he will continue giving his all to films and retirement is nowhere in sight.
The 64-year-old actor said one has to be excited about work to be able to continue for long. "You have to be excited about your work. The day you carry the burden of 'veteran', 'legend', 'thespian' (it wouldn't work). You're given these titles to signal it is time to retire. But I won't retire from work even in the next 50 years," the actor told reporters.
For Kher, the key to be a relevant artiste is to approach every film with a clean slate—without any baggage of past laurels. "Everyday when I go to work, I tell myself I don't know anything about acting. That's the only way. If we take pride in our knowledge, we won't learn something new. So I always walk in thinking I don't know anything. It helps a lot. When you're ready to learn from everyone, it's great," he said.
Kher was speaking at the trailer launch of his upcoming film One Day. The actor said once he is done with his international commitment, he will resume work on domestic projects "from next year". He currently stars in a New York-based NBC’s medical drama New Amsterdam.
"In all these years, I have seen several ups and downs and for the first time, I don't have any film. I'll be back from New York in a year's time and we will start life all over again," he said.
Directed by Ashok Nanda and co-starring Esha Gupta, One Day is scheduled to release on June 14.
View this post on Instagram
A judge on the day of his retirement discovers that his judgment had gone wrong in a couple of cases. Does he take the law in his hand? You all will discover that on the 14th of June. But today I am looking forward to the trailer launch of #OneDay. Directed by #AshokNanda. #KumudMishra @egupta #RajeshSingh
