I Won't See 'Harry Potter And The Cursed Child' in a Theatre, Says Daniel Radcliffe
Daniel took on the role of Potter when he was just eleven years old and played the titular character for ten years.
A file photo of Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe.
Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe says he will never watch JK Rowling's sequel play Harry Potter And The Cursed Child in a theatre.
On the "Late Night With Seth Meyers" show, Daniel, who featured in the the play, admitted that he is not comfortable watching his movies and plays in theatres because he would be too concerned that he was being watched, reports dailymail.co.uk.
He said: "I'm probably not going to, I don't have plans to, I think it would throw me into some sort of existential crisis. It would not be a relaxing evening at the theatre. I would feel like I was being watched for my reaction.
"And maybe that is completely conceited and egotistical and people wouldn't care, but I do feel if I was just surrounded by Harry Potter fans, it would be a little odd."
Daniel took on the role of Potter when he was just eleven years old and played the titular character for ten years.
Penned by J.K. Rowling, the play runs over two parts, with each spanning a massive 2 hours and 50 minutes across separate performances.
