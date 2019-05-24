English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
I would Love to Produce and Direct Films at Some Point, Says Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana says that though he’s content with his acting and music right now, he would love to produce and direct films at some point in his life.
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana says he is known for middle-of-the-road cinema, where there is a collaboration of critical and commercial success.
"It's a default setting for me to choose novel content. I'm always known for middle-of-the-road cinema, where there is a collaboration of critical and commercial success. It's also my intuition," Ayushmann told IANS.
"My gut has never let me down. I look at stories as a layman and an audience member. I make films that I would like to see myself. It feels great that my choices have been accepted so far," he added.
After his stint on the small screen, Ayushmann entered the industry in the role of a sperm donor in 2012 with Vicky Donor. He faced failure with Nautanki Saala!, Hawaizaada and Bewakoofiyaan. But he returned with a bang with Dum Laga Ke Haisha as a school dropout, who hesitantly marries an educated but overweight girl.
He continued his successful streak with Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhaai Ho and AndhaDhun.
On whether is planning to branch out into direction and production, Ayushmann said, "I would love to produce and direct at some point, but as of now, I'm content with my acting and music."
He will next be seen in Article 15, Dream Girl, Bala and gay love story Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan—the second part of the 2017 film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. He will also be seen with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Shoojit Sircar's upcoming film Gulabo Sitabo.
