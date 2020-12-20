I Would Never Be Able to Live up to the Image of a Star, Says Pankaj Tripathi

New Delhi: Pankaj Tripathi is humble enough to accept his star status but the acclaimed actor says he doubts if he will ever become the quintessential Hindi film superstar. The 44-year-old actor has had one of the most successful years in 2020 as his sensitive act in “Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl” was well-received, followed by a return as fan-favourite Kaleen Bhaiya in “Mirzapur” season two. He also stood out as Sattu Bhaiya in Anurag Basu’s anthology “Ludo”.

With his next “Shakeela”, a biographical feature on titular adult actor who was one of the biggest stars of the 1990s from Kerala, Tripathi steps into the shoes of a fictional superstar named Salim. “Indrajit Lankesh (director) narrated me the script and I liked it very much. It was the role of superstar Salim and I knew that I would never get to witness what superstardom is like, so I thought why not witness it all through this character.

“It was a great opportunity for me, the character is quite flamboyant and wears colourful clothes. He is unpredictable or gives the performance of unpredictability. It was a very fun and interesting part,” the actor told .