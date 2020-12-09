IAF Asks Netflix to Withdraw Scenes from 'AK vs AK' for Portraying Armed Force 'Inappropriately'

Indian Air Force has objected to the portrayal of IAF's uniform in Netflix’s upcoming film 'AK vs AK', starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, by calling it "inappropriate." In the scene, actor Anil Kapoor who is playing himself in the film, can be seen wearing an untucked IAF uniform.

IAF, in a tweet via its official handle, said that Anil Kapoor is donning the uniform "inaccurately" in the scene and that the language used in the clip is "inappropriate". They have asked the makers to withdraw the related scenes in the film.

"The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn. @NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72 #AkvsAk," the tweet read.

The tweet was in the response to Anil Kapoor's post which featured a short clip from 'Ak vs Ak'. The film narrates the story of a brash film director (played by Kashyap), who kidnaps the daughter of a popular movie star (played by Kapoor) and shows the actor’s desperate search for his daughter (Sonam Kapoor) in real-time to present it as his next blockbuster.

'AK vs AK' pits Kashyap against Kapoor in a clash of egos. The two also had a much publicised Twitter war on Sunday to promote the movie.