IAF Objects to Its 'Undue Negative Portrayal' in Gunjan Saxena Biopic, Shoots Letter to CBFC

Janhvi Kapoor starrer 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', which has released on Netflix today, has come under fire from the Indian Air Force (IAF). The IAF has written to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) complaining against its "undue negative portrayal" in the movie. The film is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, the first woman IAF officer to go to war.

The IAF has sent a letter to the CBFC, Netflix and Dharma Productions, saying that as per initial understanding, "Dharma Productions had agreed to represent Indian Air Force (IAF) with authenticity and make all efforts to ensure that the film helps to inspire the next generation of IAF officers."

However, when the trailer of the movie was released recently, they observed that "certain scenes and dialogues in the movie and its trailer, which was forwarded to this office for viewing, have been found to portray the IAF in an undue negative light."

The IAF has also annexed the summary of the scenes and dialogues of the script, which are considered objectionable due to the presentation of incorrect gender bias with the letter, reported Mid-Day.

The biographical film is directed by Sharan Sharma and produced under Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor as Gunjan Saxena, alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in supporting roles.