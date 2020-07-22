MOVIES

IAS Turned Actor Abhishek Singh Trends on Twitter After Music Video With B Praak Goes Viral

IAS officer turned actor Abhishek Singh's appearance in B Praak's music video Dil Tod Ke has gone viral with 31 million views, which made him trend on Twitter.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 22, 2020, 8:30 PM IST
IAS officer turned actor Abhishek Singh trended on Twitter after his music video with singer B Praak, Dil Tod Ke, went viral online. People took to Twitter to express their amazement about Singh achieving two difficult feats.

Dil Tod Ke, sung by Rochak Kohli and B Praak, also features Kaashish Vohra & Jubin Shah. Abhishek was also seen in the critically acclaimed short film Chaar Pandrah. The music video has garnered 31 million views within a week of its release.

The video showcases Abhishek's romantic side, which has been lauded by fans online. Abhishek, who is the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi took to Twitter to share the music video with his fans on July 15. He wrote, "Jaise Gayi Ho Jaata Hai Kya Koi Aise Chhod Ke?Song releases.. Listen in on the following link."

Fans flooded Twitter, trending the hashtag #IASTurnedActor with appreciation post for him. Take a look below:

Abhishek Singh will be next seen in Netflix's Delhi Crime 2 where he will play an IAS officer.

