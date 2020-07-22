IAS Turned Actor Abhishek Singh Trends on Twitter After Music Video With B Praak Goes Viral

IAS officer turned actor Abhishek Singh trended on Twitter after his music video with singer B Praak, Dil Tod Ke, went viral online. People took to Twitter to express their amazement about Singh achieving two difficult feats.

Dil Tod Ke, sung by Rochak Kohli and B Praak, also features Kaashish Vohra & Jubin Shah. Abhishek was also seen in the critically acclaimed short film Chaar Pandrah. The music video has garnered 31 million views within a week of its release.

The video showcases Abhishek's romantic side, which has been lauded by fans online. Abhishek, who is the Deputy Commissioner of Delhi took to Twitter to share the music video with his fans on July 15. He wrote, "Jaise Gayi Ho Jaata Hai Kya Koi Aise Chhod Ke?Song releases.. Listen in on the following link."

Fans flooded Twitter, trending the hashtag #IASTurnedActor with appreciation post for him. Take a look below:

Wow Guy's, Abhishek Singh @Abhishek_asitis has done tremendous work and he is trending now. IAS Turned Actor got all attention. pic.twitter.com/0ZPXTPEgGG — মানিয়া (@amimafia34) July 22, 2020

Chhoti Chhoti Khwahishon Ke LiyeKoi Zinda Raha Humesa se💛Really Sir, you're an inspiration to everyone out there who has several dreams.❤️IAS Turned Actor👏@Abhishek_asitis 🙏 The one whose wishes are alive! — Pooja Jha (@Kriya_07) July 22, 2020

Really this is amazing that @Abhishek_asitis is an IAS turned Actor, great looks & acting skills with great music "dil tod ke ".https://t.co/ULfxmi3Ud8#HappyBirthdaySuriya #ExcitedForDilKoKaraarAaya pic.twitter.com/wvgy2BlZOA — Abhijeet Yadav (@Abhijeety03) July 22, 2020

Absolutely love IAS Turned Actor @Abhishek_asitis in ‘Dil Tod Ke’! He looks super hot! Couldn't take my eyes off him 😍 pic.twitter.com/DKTZxt2DTk — Rohit Singh (@RohitSi65256972) July 22, 2020

Abhishek Singh will be next seen in Netflix's Delhi Crime 2 where he will play an IAS officer.