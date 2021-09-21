I&B Minister Anurag Thakur Presents Copy of Bhagvad Gita to Netflix Co-founder Reed Hastings

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur met the co-founder of Netflix, Reed Hastings, for a discussion on Tuesday morning. Thakur also presented Hastings, the co-founder and co-CEO of Netflix, with a copy of the sacred text Bhagavad Gita during their meeting.

Sharing photos from the meeting on social media, the union minister said they had a productive discussion on what India has to offer the world in terms of consumer content. “Good discussion with Mr Reed Hastings (Co-Founder & CEO Netflix)," Mr Thakur wrote while sharing the pictures on Instagram. “Today consumers of content are traveling the world through stories; India offers a variety of opportunities and ideas - in multiple languages,. I presented the Bhagwat Gita to Mr Hastings," Thakur wrote.

Hastings was also seen wearing an Indian traditional stole and a cap.

In an interview with Business Today recently, Hastings said that investing more in India is a priority for Netflix.

The company has already pumped in Rs 3,000 crore in the past two years to develop original programming, particularly focused on local content and more investments are in the offing. “India as a market is witnessing explosive growth in video content viewership over the past couple of years – partially propelled by people having to stay home because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Netflix has emerged as one of the prime contenders for the consumer’s wallet. Over the past five years, the brand has established instant recall in the minds of the Indian consumer,” Hastings said.

