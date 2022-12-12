Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari Spark Dating Rumours Once Again As They Attend Same Concert

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have sparked dating rumours once again. The two starkids, who are also good friends, recently attended American rapper Post Malone’s concert at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course. Even though they were not snapped together, the pictures that Orhan Awatramani shared online revealed that both, Palak and Ibrahim also attended the concert. Among others, Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty and Ajay Devgn’s nephew Daanish Gandhi were also seen in the pictures.

Soon after the photos were shared online, netizens wondered if Ibrahim and Palak are dating each other. One of the social media users joked, “Kareena Ki bahu banegi Kya?" Another comment read, “I hope they really are a couple". One of the users also claimed that the two are mere ‘kids’ who are enjoying together and wrote, “They are kids having the time of their lives. Live and let them live.. anyways, they are cute together."

This is not the first time that Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have sparked dating rumours. The two were also snapped together earlier this year when Shweta’s daughter ended up hiding her face as the paparazzi photographed them. However, later in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the Bijlee Bijlee fame clarified that they are just ‘nice friends’. “We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It’s just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn’t just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that’s it. We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That’s all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that’s all," she had said.

Not just this, but the actress also revealed that she hid her face because she had lied to Shweta about her whereabouts. “Then these pictures come out. And the second the paps came I was like ‘s**t s**t s**t my mom will see me,’ and the second she sent me that picture and said ‘you bl***y liar.’ I am like I’m sorry.’ I had hidden my face from Shweta Tiwari, not anyone else," she added.

