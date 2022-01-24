Ibrahim Ali Khan And Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Tiwari's Relationship Is Very New Right Now?

Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, grabbed many eyeballs after they were spotted together outside a restaurant in Mumbai on Friday evening. This was the first time when Palak and Ibrahim were papped together. While the duo decided to step out of the restaurant separately, Palak was later clicked hiding her face while sitting in a car with Ibrahim. Since then, the duo’s pictures have gone viral on social media, with netizens wondering if the two are dating.

However, a source has revealed to BollywoodLife that Palak and Ibrahim are just friends and it was a casual dinner outing. “First, they went to a popular eatery and spent some time there and later they hopped on to another restaurant and then the paparazzi learnt that it was them. Palak and Ibrahim are good friends and they were out just like usual friends go for dinners. However Palak is a little private person she never wants her personal life to be out in the media and same goes with Ibrahim."

The source further added, “If Ibrahim and Palak went together on a dinner that doesn’t mean they are dating each other. They are too young to fall into a relationship. For now, they are just enjoying their friendship and now it’s too quick to run to a conclusion of them dating each other. They like to spend time with each other and their privacy should be respected."

Palak Tiwari became an overnight sensation after she appeared in Harrdy Sandhu’s music video Bijlee Bijlee. Palak is awaiting the release of her debut film Rosie The Saffron Chapter, which is touted to be a horror-thriller. The film is based on the real-life story of the sudden disappearance of a woman named Rosie, an employee at a BPO company in Gurugram. The movie went on floors in December 2020 in Pune.

On the other hand, Ibrahim is currently assisting Karan Johar in his upcoming directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Ibrahim is Saif’s child with his first wife Amrita Singh.

