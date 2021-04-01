Ibrahim Ali Khan Assistant Director on Karan Johar's Next with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh

Saif Ali Khan’s eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan is taking baby steps into Bollywood, but not as an actor. The starkid will reportedly be an assistant director on Karan Johar’s next film, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. He is not planning a Bollywood debut yet.

“There are no plans of launching him at present. He has come on board the film, just because he wants to understand the process of filmmaking. He is a young kid, still studying and yet to even decide if he wants to be an actor, director or something else," Pinkvilla quoted a source close to the development.

If everything goes as planned, the movie will go on the floors by the month of June or July and will be shot at some real locations in India. Alia and Ranveer, reuniting after Gully Boy, will be doing some acting workshops to understand the graph of their character through the summer.

Saif Ali Khan has spoken about Ibrahim’s acting aspirations earlier, saying he believes the youngster ‘is prepared for a career in acting’. Talking to Spotboye, Saif had said, “Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting. And why not? I’d like all my children to be in this profession. It is the best place to work in."