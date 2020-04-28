Ibrahim Ali Khan Emulates Paresh Rawal And Akshay Kumar’s Dialogue From Hera Pheri

Bollywood star kid Ibrahim Ali Khan recently took to TikTok to recreate an iconic



dialogue from the 2000 comedy-drama Hera Pheri, which starred Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty among others.

In the clip, Ibrahim can be seen enacting a scene between Babu Rao (played by Paresh Rawal) and Raju (Akshay Kumar). The video has been viewed over 61 thousand times on TikTok. Ibrahim captioned the clip on the video-sharing portal with #heraphiri #bestfilm #quarantine.

On Monday, he shared a childhood photograph and called himself as Picasso Jr on the photo-sharing platform. Sharing the snap from his childhood days, the younger Pataudi wrote, 'Picasso Jr'. In the image, he is seen playing with green paint, which is all over his face and hands.

Ibrahim keeps featuring on his actor-sister Sara Ali Khan’s timeline. The brother-sister duo keeps their Instagram family entertained with their ‘knock-knock’ jokes.

A few days back, Sara shared a ‘knock-knock’ video and wrote, “For now, we all live under a rock All of us- the nerd th jock In the meantime Ibrahim and sister you can mock. While we do our favourite Knock Knock #knockout”

