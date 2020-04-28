MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ibrahim Ali Khan Emulates Paresh Rawal And Akshay Kumar’s Dialogue From Hera Pheri

Ibrahim Ali Khan Emulates Paresh Rawal And Akshay Kumar’s Dialogue From Hera Pheri

In the clip, Ibrahim Ali Khan can be seen enacting a scene between Babu Rao (Paresh Rawal) and Raju (Akshay Kumar). The video has become a hit on TikTok.

Share this:

Bollywood star kid Ibrahim Ali Khan recently took to TikTok to recreate an iconic

dialogue from the 2000 comedy-drama Hera Pheri, which starred Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty among others.

In the clip, Ibrahim can be seen enacting a scene between Babu Rao (played by Paresh Rawal) and Raju (Akshay Kumar). The video has been viewed over 61 thousand times on TikTok. Ibrahim captioned the clip on the video-sharing portal with #heraphiri #bestfilm #quarantine.

@iakpataudi

##heraphiri ##bestfilm ##quarantine

♬ original sound - elvish__yadav

On Monday, he shared a childhood photograph and called himself as Picasso Jr on the photo-sharing platform. Sharing the snap from his childhood days, the younger Pataudi wrote, 'Picasso Jr'. In the image, he is seen playing with green paint, which is all over his face and hands.

View this post on Instagram

Picasso Jr

A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi) on

Ibrahim keeps featuring on his actor-sister Sara Ali Khan’s timeline. The brother-sister duo keeps their Instagram family entertained with their ‘knock-knock’ jokes.

A few days back, Sara shared a ‘knock-knock’ video and wrote, “For now, we all live under a rock All of us- the nerd th jock In the meantime Ibrahim and sister you can mock. While we do our favourite Knock Knock #knockout”

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,010

    +878*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,974

    +1,594*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,027

    +665*  

  • Total DEATHS

    937

    +51*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres