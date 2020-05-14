Ibrahim Ali Khan Feels ‘Young, Dumb and Broke’ as He Misses His Lads and Their Cancelled Graduation Trip

Ibrahim Ali Khan Pataudi has put out a hilarious video on TikTok sharing his take on the graduation trip that never materialized due to the coronavirus lockdown.







Making fun of a cancelled trip this year with his fellas, Saif Ali Khan’s son shared a video where he can be seen lip-synching to the song Young, Dumb and Broke.







An introductory message on his TikTok video reads, “When you and the lads think the grad trip could still happen and everything is payed for.” He shared the video with the caption, “Just want to believe it’s true... oh maybe I am a simp.... #fyp (sic).”







Here is a look at the video:

The video has received more than 54,000 likes within a day and has been viewed almost 7 lakh times.







Ibrahim created his TikTok account recently to pass his time during the coronavirus lockdown. He regularly keeps sharing updates on the video-sharing app.







With all his recent videos on the TikTok, it seems like the star kid may follow the footsteps of his parents Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. His elder sister Sara Ali Khan has also made her debut in Bollywood recently, with three releases so far.







Ibrahim has been sharing some childhood throwback pictures on his Instagram account, giving us the glimpse of their cuteness. He captioned one of the recent pictures, “The face I make when it’s me who can bully Sara now.”

