​Ibrahim Ali Khan Flaunts His 8 Pack Abs in Traditional Jacket, See Pics

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of actor Saif Ali Khan, is all set to rule the hearts of many in his new traditional avatar. His looks are similar to his father’s and remind people of a younger Saif. Fans are going gaga over a new picture of the 20-year-old Ibrahim which is going viral on social media platforms. Designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla shared a click of the younger sibling of actress Sara Ali Khan on their Facebook page on Monday, April 11. In the image, Ibrahim is wearing a Patola mirror front open jacket embroidered in mirror and resham threads and a navy blue pathani salwar to compliment the jacket.

The designer duo also captioned the image by calling him the “21st-century boy". Fans are going crazy seeing Ibrahim flaunting his abs in the click. However, this is not the first time when Ibrahim is seen wearing an outfit designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. In fact, siblings Sara and Ibrahim have been spotted on several occasions wearing the dresses designed by the duo. Have a look at the images here:

Ibrahim is the younger child of actors Saif and Amrita Singh and is very close to his sister Sara Ali Khan. The sister-brother duo often doles out sibling goals with their cute pictures and quirky videos on social media.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re, where she is sharing the screen space with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film was supposed to release on Valentine’s Day this year, however, it got delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie is now scheduled to release on August 6, 2021.

