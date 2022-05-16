Ibrahim Ali Khan Gets Manhandled By Crowd, Netizens Laud His Patience; Watch Video

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan often gets snapped by the paparazzi as he steps out of his house. On Sunday night, the star kid was spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai where he was clicked by the paps. In the video that was later shared on social media, Ibrahim can be seen dressed in a black t-shirt paired with blue jeans. He looked simple yet stunning.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was something else. Ibrahim was also manhandled by the crowd as he walked out of the restaurant to his car. In the video, some of the people can also be seen pulling Ibrahim by his arm. However, the star kid said nothing and calmly made his way to his vehicle.

Netizens were quick to react to the video and appreciate Ibrahim Ali Khan’s patience. Social media users talked about how he is one of the very calm people in the industry. “Damn they got so much of patience 😥 if anyone of us would have been in their place we would have lost our mind 😕" one of the comments read. Another person wrote, “Oh my gosh…everyone grabbing him. Must be so daunting!!!"

On the work front, Ibrahim Ali Khan has now yet confirmed his acting debut yet. However, he is currently working as an assistant on Karan Johar’s film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

Earlier this year, dating rumours of Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari also made headlines after the duo was snapped together. However, Palak later clarified that they are just ‘nice friends’ and added that Ibrahim is a ‘sweet guy’. “We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It’s just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn’t just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that’s it. We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That’s all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that’s all," she told Siddharth Kannan.

