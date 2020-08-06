Ibrahim Ali Khan Gives Sister Sara a Ride on His Shoulders, Actress Posts Funny Poem for Him

Leave it to Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan to dole some major sibling goals. On the note of “Post Rakhi bonding vibe,” the brother-sister pair went cycling together and shared pictures from their fun outing.

Sara shared a series of adorable photos on Instagram and penned a funny self-rhymed poem for her brother.

The poem reads, “Post Rakhi bonding vibe. To match with me i had to bribe. My younger brother- begged him to join my tribe. But his day out was fun- he says ‘I can’t describe’. To see more please like share and subscribe (sic.)” Sara accompanied the poem with a chain of hashtags, “doubletrouble” “twinning” “winning”.

Two days back, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan Sara shared a video with Ibrahim and wrote, “When he says he’s always got my back...he doesn’t mean it. Happy Rakhi to all #brothersandsisters #partnerincrime #wortheverydime #forevermine #crazytime”

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 opposite Varun Dhawan in lead. The David Dhawan directorial will feature Paresh Rawal and Jaaved Jaaferi in pivotal roles. The film is an official remake with the same name which originally starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Sara has also been roped in by Raanjhanaa maker Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. She will be seen playing dual roles in the film. Akshay Kumar and Dhanush will join the cast in leads. AR Rahman has composed the music of the film.