Ibrahim Ali Khan is Spitting Image of His Father Saif Ali Khan in This Photo, Take a Look

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's older son, Ibrahim, who is known to dodge the lensmen in public, is gradually getting familiar with the social media world.

Like millions of other quarantined individuals trying to engage by flipping through archives, the star-kid too pulled up a fond memory from the past. The 19-year-old lad logged into his Instagram account to upload a throwback image.

In the photo, the junior nawab of Pataudi is seen dressed in a football jersey with his pal against a sports arena in the background. The photo received a lot of love from netizens, who couldn't resist remarking on the resemblance Ibrahim has with his father.

Feeling bored sitting indoors, Ibrahim posted another image on the photo-sharing platform last week. In the upload, we see him posing against a snapshot of earth dressed in a black vest and grey joggers.

"Quarantine was so boring had to escape," he quipped in the post's caption.

During a recent interview with an entertainment channel, Saif spoke about Ibrahim's future plans.

When asked if Ibrahim wants to also become an actor in Bollywood, Saif said, "He should, he's looking good, better looking than I am! He's a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We're an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I'm sure. He's still a little young, and I'm keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we'll support him in whatever he wants to do."