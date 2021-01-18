Ibrahim Ali Khan Joins All Stars Football Club, to Play with Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's kids, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan are among the most sought after star kids of B-town. While Sara has already made a mark in the industry with her stunning looks and amazing performances, Ibrahim also never fails to make a statement whenever he steps out. Now, he is grabbing the headlines for his love for football. Ibrahim, who has often expressed his love for the sport on social media, has joined the All Stars Football Club owned by film producer Bunty Walia.

He will be joining the team members Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur soon. Ibrahim had already played a match with Ranbir and Abhishek, when he had arrived from England last year. This is one of the reasons why he was quick to be on board when Bunty approached him to join the Club ahead of the ASFC matches.

ETimes has quoted Bunty as saying, "Ibrahim is very good at football. He deserves to be here. I welcome him with open arms." ASFC matches were earlier scheduled to start this month in Dubai, Bengaluru, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. However, the dates have been postponed owing to pandemic and Bunty will be announcing the new dates soon.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim also aspires to become an actor like his father and sister, but he never confessed the same. However, his sister Sara and father Saif revealed the same. Earlier in an interview, Saif stated that Ibrahim seems prepared for a career in acting and he would like all his children to be in this profession. He also expressed that he thinks Bollywood is the best place to work in as it has given him a sense of identity, job satisfaction and the enjoyment.