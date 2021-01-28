Ibrahim Ali Khan Looks Like Royal Prince As He Turns Model for Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, See Pic

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan never fails to impress his social media fans with his style. The young heartthrob, who is currently prepping for his entry into Bollywood, recently turned model for the ace designer duo, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla's new collection. For the photoshoot, Ibrahim wore an off-white khadi silk sherwani with a shirt collar. Hand-embroidered in an intricate mesh of crystals, zardozi, and resham, the sherwani is described as the ultimate modern style statement by the designer duo on their Instagram page.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Ibrahim was papped stepping out of a salon in Mumbai, sporting an all-new look. He gave his curly hair a makeover and now has long straight hair. He recently returned from the Maldives after his mini vacation with his mother Amrita Singh and sister Sara Ali Khan, whose pictures from the exotic getaway took the internet by storm.

In November 2020, actor Saif Ali Khan confirmed that his son Ibrahim Ali Khan will soon mark his debut in Bollywood. Almost about 2 years ago, Saif’s daughter Sara Ali Khan made her debut with the movie Kedarnath. Saif also added that he'd like all his children to be in the acting profession as it is ‘the best place to work in’.

Saif is currently expecting his fourth child with his now-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Saif and Kareena already share a son together, named Taimur. Saif and Amrita got divorced in 2004 after ending 13 years of marriage. Saif married Kareena in 2012.