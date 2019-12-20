Ibrahim Ali Khan Plays Cricket in the Nets, Fans See Glimpse of Mansoor Pataudi in Him
Ibrahim Ali Khan was snapped playing cricket in the nets. The pics had fans comparing him to his late cricketer grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Ibrahim Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most loved star-kids in Bollywood. He was recently snapped practicing cricket in the nets and the pictures of the same were shared on social media by paparazzi Viral Bhayani. The images of Saif Ali Khan's son got viral within a few hours and fans instantly started drawing comparisons between Ibrahim and his late cricketer grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.
Read: Sara Ali Khan Wishes Taimur 'Tim Tim' Happy Birthday with Cute Pics
One of the user even commented seeing the pics, "Ohhoo just like his dada ji Mansoor Ali Khan (sic)."
Check out pictures of Ibrahim playing cricket in the nets below:
The Pataudi family is also celebrating the birthday of Saif and Kareena's child Taimur today. Earlier, on Thursday, the Bollywood star couple also distributed cake to the paparazzi media outside their residence. Saif, Kareena and Taimur came out to pose for the photographers and Saif was seen asking Taimur to thank everyone when they wishes him happy birthday.
Read: Taimur Ali Khan Shouts 'No' to Paparazzi as He Sets Out to Celebrate Diwali with Kareena Kapoor
Saif and Kareena also threw a Christmas themed bash for Taimur on the eve of his third birthday. Karisma Kapoor's kids Samaira and Kiaan and her mother Babita were also spotted at the party. Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D Souza came with their respective kids.
