Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ibrahim Ali Khan Plays Cricket in the Nets, Fans See Glimpse of Mansoor Pataudi in Him

Ibrahim Ali Khan was snapped playing cricket in the nets. The pics had fans comparing him to his late cricketer grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

News18.com

Updated:December 20, 2019, 2:48 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ibrahim Ali Khan Plays Cricket in the Nets, Fans See Glimpse of Mansoor Pataudi in Him
Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the most loved star-kids in Bollywood. He was recently snapped practicing cricket in the nets and the pictures of the same were shared on social media by paparazzi Viral Bhayani. The images of Saif Ali Khan's son got viral within a few hours and fans instantly started drawing comparisons between Ibrahim and his late cricketer grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Read: Sara Ali Khan Wishes Taimur 'Tim Tim' Happy Birthday with Cute Pics

One of the user even commented seeing the pics, "Ohhoo just like his dada ji Mansoor Ali Khan (sic)."

Check out pictures of Ibrahim playing cricket in the nets below:

The Pataudi family is also celebrating the birthday of Saif and Kareena's child Taimur today. Earlier, on Thursday, the Bollywood star couple also distributed cake to the paparazzi media outside their residence. Saif, Kareena and Taimur came out to pose for the photographers and Saif was seen asking Taimur to thank everyone when they wishes him happy birthday.

Read: Taimur Ali Khan Shouts 'No' to Paparazzi as He Sets Out to Celebrate Diwali with Kareena Kapoor

Saif and Kareena also threw a Christmas themed bash for Taimur on the eve of his third birthday. Karisma Kapoor's kids Samaira and Kiaan and her mother Babita were also spotted at the party. Karan Johar, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D Souza came with their respective kids.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram