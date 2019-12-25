Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Ibrahim Ali Khan Plays Hide and Seek with Paparazzi, Watch Video

Ibrahim Ali Khan was off for his cricket practice when he witnessed a paparazzi near his car. Ibrahim then went on to play hide and seek with him, which was captured on camera. Watch video below.

News18.com

Updated:December 25, 2019, 10:35 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ibrahim Ali Khan Plays Hide and Seek with Paparazzi, Watch Video
Ibrahim Ali Khan

Ibrahim Ali Khan is being chased by paparazzi photographers quite often these days, whenever the young lad is on the move for his cricket practice and other outdoor activities. Ibrahim has garnered a substantial fandom for himself on social media and his good looks, like his father Saif Ali Khan, could be the reason behind the same. Recently, Ibrahim was off for cricket practice when he noticed a camera person hiding, with his camera on, near his car.

Read: Ranbir Kapoor Plays Football with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Gets Bruised

Seeing this, Ibrahim swiftly asked the driver to move things fast, while he tried to evade the photographer in all possible ways. Ibrahim was seen running around his own car, with the photographer chasing him from all directions, continuously asking for a frontal pic. But Ibrahim did not bow down to his request and instead sat in his car drove away. The entire incident was captured on camera and is hilarious to look at.

Only recently, in an interview with IANS, actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is also followed by paparazzi media almost all the time, pointed out how it was weird being followed by the paparazzi and the weirdest part of it all is that she is getting used to the attention now.

Read: Janhvi Kapoor Says Getting Papped is Weird But She is Used to it Now

Meanwhile, check out Ibrahim's video being chased by photographer below:

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram