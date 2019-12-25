Ibrahim Ali Khan Plays Hide and Seek with Paparazzi, Watch Video

Ibrahim Ali Khan is being chased by paparazzi photographers quite often these days, whenever the young lad is on the move for his cricket practice and other outdoor activities. Ibrahim has garnered a substantial fandom for himself on social media and his good looks, like his father Saif Ali Khan, could be the reason behind the same. Recently, Ibrahim was off for cricket practice when he noticed a camera person hiding, with his camera on, near his car.

Seeing this, Ibrahim swiftly asked the driver to move things fast, while he tried to evade the photographer in all possible ways. Ibrahim was seen running around his own car, with the photographer chasing him from all directions, continuously asking for a frontal pic. But Ibrahim did not bow down to his request and instead sat in his car drove away. The entire incident was captured on camera and is hilarious to look at.

Only recently, in an interview with IANS, actress Janhvi Kapoor, who is also followed by paparazzi media almost all the time, pointed out how it was weird being followed by the paparazzi and the weirdest part of it all is that she is getting used to the attention now.

Meanwhile, check out Ibrahim's video being chased by photographer below:

