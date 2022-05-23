Ibrahim Ali Khan Poses with Other Crew Members of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani; See Pics

In Bollywood, we often see actors beginning their careers, in the film industry, as assistant directors, and the same is the case with Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. Ibrahim has worked as an assistant director to filmmaker Karan Johar in his next directorial Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles. Ibrahim recently reunited with the crew of Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. Pictures of the fun get-together were shared on Instagram by fellow crew member Lenn.

Lenn’s post comes with heavy references to Johar’s 2001 hit movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Lenn and fellow crew members of RRKPK looked all dapper as they posed for the camera. The portrait also featured Ibrahim, who was dressed in a white bomber jacket and a pair of grey denim pants. Some of the crew members even took inspiration from K3G characters like Lenn, who was dressed in an ethnic kurta and pyjama which bore an uncanny resemblance to SRK’s attire from Bole Chudiyan song.

Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Lenn added a hashtag that read, “Gym class today.” Fans of K3G would remember this dialogue by Kareena Kapoor Khan in the movie.

Although Ibrahim’s Instagram account is private, we often catch his glimpse on his sister Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram page. Last month, on the occasion of siblings day, Sara shared a video that revealed the relationship dynamic shared by the two-star kids. The video showed Ibrahim enjoying sugary drinks and calorie-loaded food, while Sara, who is an actress, had to follow a strict diet to keep in shape. Sharing the video on Instagram, Sara added the caption, “Happy Sibling’s Day. Watch us laugh, sing and play. I know I’m annoying by the way. But as Iggy Potter knows- that’s here to stay.”

