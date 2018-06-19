English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ibrahim Ali Khan Posts Picture of Him Chilling in Pool; Internet Wonders If It's Dad Saif
Ibrahim, who is currently studying in London, sent the internet into a frenzy after he posted a photo of him chilling in a pool.
Ibrahim, who is currently studying in London, sent the internet into a frenzy after he posted a photo of him chilling in a pool.
Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan makes us go aww every time his pictures surface on the internet. But the actor's eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan is no different. He is perhaps one of the most popular star kids in B-town at the moment. Ibrahim, who is currently studying in London, sent the internet into a frenzy after he posted a photo of him chilling in a pool with a drink in his hand.
"Time will tell," Ibrahim captioned the image which suggests that the picture was taken in 1998, courtesy date stamp.
Image courtesy: Screengrab of Ibrahim Ali Khan's Instagram post
What grabbed the users' attention further was Ibrahim’s uncanny resemblance with Saif in the picture. One commented, "He is literally a carbon copy of Saif," while another wrote, "literally thought it was his dad, damn they look twin brothers."
