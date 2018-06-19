GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Ibrahim Ali Khan Posts Picture of Him Chilling in Pool; Internet Wonders If It's Dad Saif

Ibrahim, who is currently studying in London, sent the internet into a frenzy after he posted a photo of him chilling in a pool.

News18.com

Updated:June 19, 2018, 8:44 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan makes us go aww every time his pictures surface on the internet. But the actor's eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan is no different. He is perhaps one of the most popular star kids in B-town at the moment. Ibrahim, who is currently studying in London, sent the internet into a frenzy after he posted a photo of him chilling in a pool with a drink in his hand.

"Time will tell," Ibrahim captioned the image which suggests that the picture was taken in 1998, courtesy date stamp.


Image courtesy: Screengrab of Ibrahim Ali Khan's Instagram post

What grabbed the users' attention further was Ibrahim’s uncanny resemblance with Saif in the picture. One commented, "He is literally a carbon copy of Saif," while another wrote, "literally thought it was his dad, damn they look twin brothers."


