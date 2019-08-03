Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Ibrahim Ali Khan Sets Tongues Wagging As He Gets Snapped With a Mystery Woman, See Pics

Ibrahim Ali Khan appeared to hide his face with a black cap as he was snapped leaving a restaurant with a mystery woman.

News18.com

Updated:August 3, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
Ibrahim Ali Khan Sets Tongues Wagging As He Gets Snapped With a Mystery Woman, See Pics
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur Ali Khan makes us go aww every time his pictures surface on the internet. But the actor's eldest son Ibrahim Ali Khan is no different. He is perhaps one of the most popular star kids at the moment. Ibrahim, who is currently studying in London, sent the internet into a frenzy after he was spotted with a mystery woman on Friday night.

Ibrahim appeared to hide his face with a black cap as he was snapped leaving a restaurant with the woman. Casually clad for the outing, the pair appeared at ease in each other's company as they enjoyed a lavish meal at the posh eatery.

Recently, talking about Ibrahim's possible debut in Bollywood, Saif told Hindustan Times, “He should (do it). He’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure.”

But then, highlighting the importance of a good education, Saif added, “He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”

Last week, Ibrahim turned cheerleader for sister Sara Ali Khan as she walked the ramp at India Couture Week 2019 in New Delhi. Actor Kartik Aaryan also joined Ibrahim at the event.

Sitting in the first row, Ibrahim and Kartik couldn’t stop smiling as Sara walked down the ramp in a Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga with a trail and greeted the audience with a namaste. The actor looked stunning in the elaborate ivory lehenga and curly hair at the fashion show.

View this post on Instagram

#saraalikhan walks for @falgunishanepeacockindia

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

Sara and Kartik recently wrapped up the shooting of Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film, rumoured to be a sequel to Love Aaj Kal. Kartik is currently shooting for his next, Pati Patni Aur Woh in Lucknow. The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday.

