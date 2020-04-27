Ibrahim Ali Khan Shares Adorable Childhood Pic, Calls Himself Picasso Jr

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim has shared an adorable childhood picture of himself. In the pic, the star-kid is seen having some fun with colours as he engages in a painting session.



Sharing the pic, he called himself, Picasso Jr.

Take a look at the pic:

Interestingly, Taimur, Saif's son with Kareena Kapoor was also called 'in-house Picasso' by the actress.

Kareena also shared some pictures of the paintings made by Taimur.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim is currently quarantining with her sister Sara Ali Khan and mother Amrita. Ta



liking about the COVID-19 lockdown, the star kid said that he is using this period to strengthen his bond with his mother and sister.

"I'm spending quarantine, strengthening my bond with my mother and sister as we take charge of the household chores," Ibrahim wrote on Instagram.

Recently, Ibrahim also joined celebrities including Virat Kolhi and Siddhant Chaturvedi to voice concern for senior citizens amid the ongoing health crisis. He told his fans on social media how simple acts of care towards the most in need while practising social distancing can go a long way in emerging out stronger as a nation.

"I came across a video which is a simple reminder to support our extended families of our neighborhood, especially the elderly who are the most in need amid the COVID-19 crisis. It's time we strengthen bonds and #ShowWeCare by helping them with essentials and ensure their well-being," Ibrahim wrote.

