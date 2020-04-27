MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Ibrahim Ali Khan Shares Adorable Childhood Pic, Calls Himself Picasso Jr

Ibrahim Ali Khan Shares Adorable Childhood Pic, Calls Himself Picasso Jr

While Kareena Kapoor calls Taimur her 'in-house Picasso', Saif Ali Khan's elder son, Ibrahim, calls himself 'Picasso Jr'.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 27, 2020, 9:43 AM IST
Share this:

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim has shared an adorable childhood picture of himself. In the pic, the star-kid is seen having some fun with colours as he engages in a painting session.

Sharing the pic, he called himself, Picasso Jr.

Take a look at the pic:

Interestingly, Taimur, Saif's son with Kareena Kapoor was also called 'in-house Picasso' by the actress.

Kareena also shared some pictures of the paintings made by Taimur.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim is currently quarantining with her sister Sara Ali Khan and mother Amrita. Ta

liking about the COVID-19 lockdown, the star kid said that he is using this period to strengthen his bond with his mother and sister.

"I'm spending quarantine, strengthening my bond with my mother and sister as we take charge of the household chores," Ibrahim wrote on Instagram.

Recently, Ibrahim also joined celebrities including Virat Kolhi and Siddhant Chaturvedi to voice concern for senior citizens amid the ongoing health crisis. He told his fans on social media how simple acts of care towards the most in need while practising social distancing can go a long way in emerging out stronger as a nation.

"I came across a video which is a simple reminder to support our extended families of our neighborhood, especially the elderly who are the most in need amid the COVID-19 crisis. It's time we strengthen bonds and #ShowWeCare by helping them with essentials and ensure their well-being," Ibrahim wrote.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    20,835

    +658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    27,892

    +975*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    6,185

    +271*  

  • Total DEATHS

    872

    +46*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 27 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres