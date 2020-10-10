Ibrahim Ali Khan Shares Cryptic Post, Fans Wonder if It's About Sister Sara Ali Khan's NCB Interrogation

After the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) summoned actor Sara Ali Khan for her alleged involvement in drug nexus last month, her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan has posted a cryptic image on Instagram expressing his thoughts.

Son of actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Ibrahim has shared an image where he can be seen lost in his thoughts while relaxing at a swimming pool. However, it is the caption that caught followers attention. The star kid quoted England’s Prime Minister Winston Churchill and wrote: “If you’re going through hell, keep going.”

Many of his followers wondered if his caption is an indication of how he has been feeling since his sister was summoned by the central investigation agency. His fans, however, were pretty supportive as one user commented, “Bro I know Sara didi will not take drugs.” While another fan said, “Lots of love to u n sara♥️ take care of yourselves”.

Following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated by several investigation agencies, after Rajput’s family filed an FIR alleging abetment to suicide against her.

From Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), to Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Rhea was interrogated by all three agencies and it was in one such interrogation that she took names of actors Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in her statement. Following this, the NCB summoned Sara and Rakul for interrogation last month. Actors Deepika Padukone and Shradha Kapoor were also summoned along with them.

The NCB had also seized the phones of all the actors who were interrogated and the investigation of the case is still going on. On Wednesday, actor Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail after almost a month. She was arrested on charges of her alleged involvement in procuring drugs for Rajput.