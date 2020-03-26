Ibrahim Ali Khan Shares Funny Pic from Quarantine, Says was so Boring Had to Escape Earth

It's just been a day since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India will be under complete lockdown for 21 days to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus and people are already finding ways to make staying at home exciting. Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim is no exception. The star kid, who has been self quarantining, for sometime is finding it boring to stay indoors.

Taking to Instagram, Ibrahim posted a funny picture of himself on Wednesday. In the edited pic, a 'bored' Ibrahim is seen wearing a black ganji T-shirt with grey colour pyjamas as he stands in front of planet Earth.

Read: Prasar Bharti in Talks to Re-telecast Ramayan, Mahabharat During 21-Day Lockdown

"Quarantine was so boring had to escape," he captioned the post.

Recently, Ibrahim was in the news when he shared a picture with a lady and has got everyone thinking who the mystery girl is.

In his Instagram story, Ibrahim tagged the girl, named Lottie Stevens. The picture also has two stickers of I miss you and homesick. It looks like Lottie is Ibrahim's friend from London, UK, where he has been pursuing his higher education.

Read: Ibrahim Ali Khan Shares Pic with Mystery Woman, Says He's Missing Her

While it is still unclear if Ibrahim wants to join the film industry, father Saif had revealed the possibility of him working in films might come true soon since he is not as much into studies as his sister and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan.

When asked if Saif would be launching him in a project anytime soon, he had said, "I don’t know if I will launch him. It’s an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), have been interested in the latter anyway."

Follow @News18Movies for more

