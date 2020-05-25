Ibrahim Ali Khan Shares Memories from Football Field

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan on Monday shared some throwback pictures of himself with his football squad.

In one of the snaps, Ibrahim can be seen flaunting his jersey number which reads “KHAN 7”.

Captioning the post, Ibrahim wrote, “Memories”.

Earlier, Ibrahim had posted a childhood picture with sister actor Sara Ali Khan. He also revealed that he could only bully Sara.

In the picture, the junior Nawab had all smiles on his face and could be seen making a goofy face.

“The face I make when it’s me who can bully sara now, Ibrahim had captioned the post.

The post had received lots of love and comments. One of the comments came from Sara, who wrote, “It was always you”.

Ibrahim is currently in high school and he wants to pursue a career in Bollywood. Speaking about the chances of Ibrahim joining the industry, Saif had told Hindustan Times, “He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry."

