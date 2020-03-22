Ibrahim Ali Khan Shares Pic with Mystery Woman, Says He's Missing Her

Saif Ali Khan's elder son Ibrahim Ali Khan has recently shared a picture with a lady and has got everyone thinking who the mystery girl is.

In his Instagram story, Ibrahim tagged the girl, named Lottie Stevens. The picture also has two stickers of I miss you and homesick. It looks like Lottie is Ibrahim's friend from London, UK, where he has been pursuing his higher education.

The similar picture can also be found in Lottie account, captioned as, "Fishy". The picture has been taken in the National Marine Aquarium, Plymouth, UK. Lottie's account has another picture with the young Pataudi, as part of a series of pictures she posted with her friends. Interestingly, she has tagged another of Ibrahim's Instagram account, which is private.















While Bollywood debut is not on the cards for Ibrahim yet, father Saif had revealed that the possibility of him working in films might come true soon since he is not as much into studies as his sister and Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan. When asked if Saif would be launching him in a project anytime soon, he had said, "I don’t know if I will launch him. It’s an option and films are certainly a viable career choice for him. He’s sporty and likes the idea of being in the movies rather than pursuing an academic job. No one in the family, with the exception of his sister (Sara Ali Khan), have been interested in the latter anyway."

Saif further shared an advice that he would like to give Ibrahim before he sets his foot in the industry. "It’s a different universe now, with different benchmarks. I would tell him to be well prepared and choose his films carefully," he said.

