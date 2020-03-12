Ibrahim Ali Khan Shares Pics from New Photoshoot, Fans Ask if That is Saif Ali Khan

While Sara Ali Khan has already stepped in the Bollywood industry and has multiple films lined up, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim is yet to make his acting debut. However, the star kid enjoys immense fan following on social media and his fans keep a tab on all the updates related to his personal life.

While we wait to see Ibrahim on the screen, he recently did a photoshoot for a clothing brand. In a series of pictures shared by him on social media, Ibrahim is seen posing in a black coloured hoodie and a white polo neck sweat-shirt.

Soon after Ibrahim posted the pictures, the comments segment was filled with compliments and his followers even compared him to his father. While one of the users wrote, "You look more like Saif Ali Khan than Saif Ali Khan himself," another said, "U are totally like your dad #replica (sic)."

Speaking about his resemblance to Saif, Ibrahim told a magazine, “There are scenarios where people – whether it’s an old relative, my mother or a family friend – tell me, ‘Oh my god, you’re just like him (Saif) and he does that too!’ I guess maybe we are similar but I wouldn’t know that... But regardless, he is special to me. He is also my guide when it comes to man-to-man conversations.”

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Ibrahim has done a professional photoshoot. Earlier, he was seen on a magazine cover with his sister Sara. In the cover posted by Hello Magazine, Ibrahim and Sara were seen in their festive best as the siblings were styled by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

