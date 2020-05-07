Ibrahim Ali Khan Shares Throwback Pic with Sara, Says 'I Can Bully Her Now'

Ibrahim Ali Khan on Thursday took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with his actor-sister Sara Ali Khan. In the snap, little Ibrahim has a mischievous expression on his face while the bubbly Sara, on the other hand, can be seen distracted by something.

The Chota Nawab is wearing a pair of black specs and a red t-shirt while Sara is donning a yellow top and a neck accessory.

Ibrahim has captioned the photo as, “The face I make when it’s me who can bully sara now."

The adorable photo has garnered over 41 thousand likes in less than four hours and has its comment section is filled with reactions appreciating their cuteness. Many fans and followers have dropped in red colour heart emoji and fire emoji as their comment.

The brother-sister duo who are currently isolated at their residence in Mumbai with mother and actor Amrita Singh keep sharing photos and videos with each other.

Lately, the Love Aaj Kal actor has been sharing a series of ‘knock knock’ jokes with him. She even captioned a post work out picture with her little brother and their pet Fuffy Singh with a ‘knock knock’ joke. She wrote, “Knock knock Who’s there? Not us- we’re working out Yes, us includes Fuffy Singh”.

Meanwhile, Sara will soon be appearing in a comedy film titled Coolie No 1. She will be playing the role of leading lady and is be paired opposite Varun Dhawan. The movie is directed by David Dhawan.

