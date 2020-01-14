Ibrahim Ali Khan Shares Throwback Picture with Sara Ali Khan from Their Maldives Vacation

Actress Sara Ali Khan had gone to the Maldives with mother Amrita Singh and sibling Ibrahim Ali Khan. While the actress posted a number of pictures from the vacation, Ibrahim has recently shared a glimpse from their trip to the exotic destination.

Taking to his Instagram account, Ibrahim wrote, “Coming through, excuse me.”

In a series of images, Sara and Ibrahim can be seen chilling in the pool as they enjoy the sun and pose for the cameras.

While in the second picture, Ibrahim is seen posing alone, for the third snap he is accompanied by his friends.

Earlier, Sara had posted a cute picture with Ibrahim on her Instagram account. She wrote, “I always got your back.” In the picture, the brother-sister duo is soaking the Maldives sun, lying on floaties in water.

The Simmba actress is donning a striped bikini while Ibrahim can be seen wearing blue printed swim shorts and sitting on a flamingo pool float.

On the work front, the Kedarnath actress will be next seen in Kartik Aaryan starrer. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali Khan and is said to be the sequel of the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal.

Sara is also working with actor Varun Dhawan in the remake of Coolie No.1. The upcoming comedy is directed by David Dhawan and will be released on May 1.

