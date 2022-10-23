Ibrahim Ali Khan Sports New Bearded Look At Diwali Party 2022, Is He Preparing For His Debut Film?

Is Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s oldest son, making a Bollywood debut? Well, that’s been a question on our minds ever since we spotted the Chota Pataudi Nawab at a few recent Diwali parties. Ibrahim, who is assisting Karan Johar on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, was seen sporting a heavily grown beard at the parties — a look that is not common on him.

At Manish Malhotra’s party, Ibrahim was seen posing with his actor-sister Sara Ali Khan but with a mask on his face. However, his secret couldn’t hide for too long for a picture from inside the party surfaced online, showing Ibrahim with a full-flown beard.

On Saturday, he finally decided to reveal his look when he was making his way to Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s Diwali bash. Ibrahim was seen wearing a colourful sherwani as he made his way to the bash. The new look has us thinking if he’s already signed his Bollywood debut film and has preparing to get into the look of it. Well, we’ll have to wait for him or Saif Ali Khan to share the good news!

Meanwhile, it was previously rumoured that Ibrahim is making his acting debut under the wings of Karan Johar. Rumours did the rounds earlier this year claiming that Ibrahim has signed the Hindi remake of Hridayam. “It is the best project for Ibrahim’s launch. For some time now, Karan is looking for a suitable launch film for Ibrahim. The character in Hridayam of a brash student maturing into marriage and fatherhood is just right for Ibrahim,” a source told Bollywood Hungama in May this year.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

For the unversed, Hridayam is a Malayalam film and it stars Mohanlal’s son Pranav Mohanlal. If the rumors are still true, Ibrahim could be playing the lead in the Hindi film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here