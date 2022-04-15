Ibrahim Ali Khan Sweetly Smiles Even After Paparazzi Manhandle Him, Scream 'Aryan'; Fans Are Angry

Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife Amrita Singh have two children, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan. While Sara is a popular Bollywood actress, already bagging one project after the other, Ibrahim is yet to make his debut. But the star kid is quite active on social media and often treats his fans and followers to his daily activities and getaways. Ibrahim also loves partying with his friends. On Thursday evening, he was spotted with his boy gang in Mumbai. Ibrahim was making his way to his car when a cameraman grabbed his arm from behind for a photo. The paparazzi then started calling him, ‘Aryan’. Aryan Khan is the son of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan.

Now, a video of the same has gone viral on social media. Despite being manhandled, Ibrahim was polite enough to pose for a few pics. Netizens were taken aback after watching the video and began calling out paps for their conduct. One user wrote, “how can they grab his arm like that?" Another one commented, “You know how insulting that is?? It’s him who didn’t react and laughed it away. Yes, He is No Celeb… But this applies to any normal human being too. No one likes to be called someone else. And it’s not as if You Have not seen Ibrahim or have Never been around him, clicking his pics. Not Cool! Kuddos to You Ibrahim!" “The audacity to pull him," wrote third user.

Ibrahim is currently assisting Karan Johar in his upcoming directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. Earlier this year, Ibrahim took over the online world after he was spotted with TV actor Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, Palak Tiwari, outside a restaurant in Mumbai. This was the first time when Palak and Ibrahim were papped together. While the duo decided to step out of the restaurant separately, Palak was later clicked hiding her face while sitting in a car with Ibrahim. Since then, the duo’s pictures went viral on social media, with netizens wondering if the two were dating.

