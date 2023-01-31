Months after it was reported that Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan will mark his acting debut with Karan Johar’s film, it has now been reported that the star kid has already started preparing for the film. Reportedly, Ibrahim is working on his physical transformation and is likely to begin shooting for his film next month.

“While Ibrahim has already started preparing for his maiden role, he will start shooting for the film from February. He is required to have a certain look in the film, and is diligently working on his physical transformation. Meanwhile, readings and workshops are going on simultaneously,” a source cited by Pinkvilla claimed.

Besides Ibrahim, the film is also likely to star Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. Reportedly, it will be the remake of the Malayalam romantic comedy Hridayam and will be directed by Kayoze Irani. “It is the best project for Ibrahim’s launch. For some time now, Karan is looking for a suitable launch film for Ibrahim. The character in Hridayam of a brash student maturing into marriage and fatherhood is just right for Ibrahim," a source cited by Bollywood Hungama reported in May 2022. It should also be noted that there is no official announcement for Ibrahim’s acting debut so far.

Even though Ibrahim is yet to come in front of the screen, he has previously directed Karan Johar for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead. He worked as an assistant director for the film. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani marks Karan Johar’s comeback to direction after his 2016 flick Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. It will hit theatres in April this year.

On the personal front, Ibrahim Ali Khan’s dating rumours with Palak Tiwari recently made headlines after they attended American rapper Post Malone’s concert at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Race Course. Last year too, similar rumours made headlines. However, Palak had denied dating reports back then.

Read all the Latest Movies News here