1-MIN READ

Ibrahim Ali Khan's Hilarious TikTok Video is Perfect Example of Expectation vs Reality

Ibrahim Ali Khan is making the most of his lockdown by recording and posting fun videos of himself on TikTok.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan’s older son, Ibrahim is slowly and steadily grabbing all the attention via his social media handle.

The star kid has now built a fan base with his entertaining video on the video-sharing app, TikTok.

In the recent hilarious dub video, we see Ibrahim change his expression as he receives new text messages. Ibrahim seems excited as the texts keep flowing in and is brimming with joy as he expected them from ‘someone special.’

However, Ibrahim looks anxious when it is revealed by the end of the video that it was his mom, who was texting him all this while.

“I actually love when my mother texts me dw #fyp,”he wrote in caption.

@iakpataudi

I actually love when my mother texts me dw ##fyp

♬ original sound - djtrvndg728

A few days ago, the 19-year-old star kid shared a childhood image on Instagram with his actress-sister Sara Ali Khan in the frame. Ibrahim wrote in the caption, “The face I make when it’s me who can bully Sara now.”

Sara replied saying, “It was always you”.

Recently, during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sara was asked about Ibrahim’s plans of becoming an actor.

She said, "He has not even gone to college as yet. And I think acting is a while away. It's definitely something he is interested in, something he is passionate about. And he's gonna study film in LA, and if he wants to do something he'll do it. But at his age, before even going to college, just the desire is enough right now and then, he'll work towards it. And if he works towards it and people like what he does, then sure. It's a dream right now, making it a reality is on him (sic.)"

